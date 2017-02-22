BRIEF-United Pacific Industries announces deal regarding acquisition of entire issued share capital of Wealth Long Ltd
* Announces transaction in relation to acquisition of entire issued share capital of wealth long limited
Feb 22 Greenlight Capital Re Ltd
* Greenlight Re announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $1.31
* Greenlight Capital Re says fully diluted adjusted book value per share was $23.38 as of December 31, 2016, a 5.5% increase from December 31, 2015
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces transaction in relation to acquisition of entire issued share capital of wealth long limited
* Q1 NET LOSS 281,019 ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 79,890 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO