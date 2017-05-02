BRIEF-Shui On Land announces disposal of majority equity interests in Chongqing Project
* Shui On Development, seller (each a wholly-owned subsidiary of company), Vanke and purchaser entered into agreement
May 2 Greenlight Capital Re Ltd
* Greenlight Re announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Greenlight Capital Re Ltd says a composite ratio for three months ended march 31, 2017 of 97.4% compared to 93.8% for prior-year period
* Greenlight Capital Re Ltd says combined ratio for three months ended march 31, 2017 was 100.1% compared to 97.3% for prior-year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 26 Yu'e Bao, a money market fund under China's Ant Financial, will impose a cap on individual accounts at 250,000 yuan ($36,475), amid tightening regulatory oversight of China's financial markets.