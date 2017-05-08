China stocks stay in place as MSCI decision awaited; Hong Kong shares slip
* China-bound traffic higher as investors expect MSCI inclusion
May 8 Greentown China Holdings Ltd:
* Sellers, each being a unit of co, enters into Yinshi disposal agreement and Litao disposal agreement with China investment development
* Total consideration for Yinshi disposal and Litao disposal are approximately rmb1,785 mln and rmb1,691 mln
* Expects to record an estimated gain of about rmb1.26 billion
* Agreement in relation to disposal of entire equity interest in Greentown Yinshi and Hangzhou Litao by Yinshi Seller Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Housing prices show tentative signs of easing, more data eyed