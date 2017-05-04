Australia shares fall on financials, real estate stocks; NZ hits new high
June 20 Australian shares fell on Tuesday, led down by real estate and financials stocks.
May 4 Greentown China Holdings Ltd:
* In April 2017, sales reached about RMB9.4 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Australian shares fell on Tuesday, led down by real estate and financials stocks.
* Sanjeev Kapur joins Metlife as chief marketing officer for Asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: