BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
Feb 28 Greggs
* Total dividend up 8.4 percent to 31 pence per share
* Final dividend 21.5 pence per share
* FY Pre-Tax profit excluding exceptional items £80.3m (2015: £73.0m)
* Pre-Tax profit £75.1m (2015: £73.0m)
* Total sales up 7.0% to £894.2m (2015: £835.7m)
* 2017 has started in line with our expectations
* Company-managed shop like-for-like sales up by 2.0% in 8 weeks to 25 Feb.
* Underlying (excluding New Year trading pattern) company-managed shop like-for-like sales in weeks 2 to 8 up by 2.9%
* UK consumer outlook is more challenging than we have seen in recent years
* Industry-Wide pressures emerging in commodities as well as labour costs
* Confident of making further progress as we implement our plan to grow Greggs as a contemporary food-on--go brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.