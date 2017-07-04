BRIEF-GRENKE AG raises forecast for Leasing segment's new business

July 4 (Reuters) - GRENKE AG:

* Dgap-Adhoc: Grenke Ag: Grenke Increases Forecast for the Leasing Segment's New Business

* ‍Now Expects Leasing Segment's New Business in 2017 to Grow in a Range of 16 - 21% (Previous Range: 11 - 16%).​

* ‍IN H1 2017, GRENKE AG INCREASED ITS NEW BUSINESS AT GRENKE GROUP LEASING TO EUR 939.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 776.8 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR​