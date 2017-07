June 30 (Reuters) - GRENKE AG:

* Executes Resolved Capital Increase from Company Funds and Subsequent Stock Split

* ‍All Shares Will Be Fully Entitled to a Dividend for Current 2017 Fiscal Year​

* ‍AFTER COMPLETION OF STOCK SPLIT, THERE WILL BE A CORRESPONDING TWO-THIRDS REDUCTION IN PRICE OF GRENKE SHARES​