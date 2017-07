BRIEF-Grenke H1 oper result up 18.5% to EUR 78.8 mln

July 28 (Reuters) - GRENKE AG:

* H1 ‍AT EUR 78.8 MILLION, OPERATING RESULT RISES BY 18.5% YEAR-ON-YEAR​

* ‍CONSOLIDATED GROUP FY OUTLOOK FOR NET PROFIT INCREASED TO A RANGE OF EUR 118 TO 124 MILLION (PREVIOUS OUTLOOK: EUR 113 TO 123 MILLION)​

* H1 ‍CONSOLIDATED GROUP'S NET PROFIT INCREASED 19.0% TO EUR 59.0 MILLION​

* ‍NET INTEREST INCOME IMPROVED BY 13.1% TO EUR 119.9 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 COMPARED TO EUR 106.0 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF PREVIOUS YEAR​

* H1 ‍CONSOLIDATED GROUP'S INCOME FROM OPERATING BUSINESS ROSE 14.5% FROM EUR 134.3 MILLION TO EUR 153.7 MILLION​