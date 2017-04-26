April 26 Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp :

* Grenville Strategic Royalty announces restructuring of lattice biologics investment

* Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp- subject to approval of tsx 18.2 million shares of lattice biologics ltd be issued to co at issue price of cdn$0.20

* Grenville Strategic Royalty - shares of lattice to be issued in exchange for extinguishment of usd$2 million of co's original royalty investment in lattice

* Grenville Strategic Royalty - following issuance of shares, co expects it will hold about 19.7 pct of total issued, outstanding common shares of lattice Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: