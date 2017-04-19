BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 19 Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp :
* Grenville Strategic Royalty announces $5 million contract buyout of Aquam Corporation agreement
* Grenville Strategic Royalty - total return from cdn$2 million investment was cdn$5 million plus all royalties earned since inception of investment in june 2014
* Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp - contract buyout transaction also generated cdn$2.8 million of free cash flow for grenville
* Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp - grenville also announced that effective May 1, 2017, Gaston Tano will resign as a director of Grenville
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.