BRIEF-Tomasz Walus new CEO of TXM, cos' management board dismissed
* TOMASZ WALUS APPOINTED CO'S NEW CEO, REPLACES ON THIS POSITION LECH PRZEMIENIECKI
Feb 17 Grieg Seafood Asa
* CEO Andreas Kvame has on 17 february acquired 6,000 shares at NOK 72 per share. Kvame's total shareholding after this share purchase is 35,000 shares
* COO Knut Utheim has on 17 february acquired 5,800 shares at NOK 72 per share. Utheim's total shareholding after this share purchase is 18,200 shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TOMASZ WALUS APPOINTED CO'S NEW CEO, REPLACES ON THIS POSITION LECH PRZEMIENIECKI
* March quarter profit 7.9 million rupees versus 2.1 million rupees year ago