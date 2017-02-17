Feb 17 Grieg Seafood Asa

* CEO Andreas Kvame has on 17 february acquired 6,000 shares at NOK 72 per share. Kvame's total shareholding after this share purchase is 35,000 shares

* COO Knut Utheim has on 17 february acquired 5,800 shares at NOK 72 per share. Utheim's total shareholding after this share purchase is 18,200 shares