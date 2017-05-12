Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 12 Grieg Seafood Asa
* Grieg Seafood ASA: Q1 2017 - planned low harvest volume in Q1 in order to build biomass
* Expected harvest volume of 70 000 tons in 2017 is maintained
* Harvest volume in Q1 2017 was 8 552 tons, against 13 635 tons in corresponding period last year
* Planning to increase amount of smolt set out in 2017 compared with 2016
* Group operating income in Q1 2017 totalled MNOK 1 422, reflecting a 12% change compared with same period in 2016
* Harvest volume in Q2 2017 is expected to be 18 000 tons Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, June 20 Ford Motor Co will export the next-generation Focus compact car from China to North America in 2019, rather than from Mexico as earlier planned, saving the company $500 million, a top executive said on Tuesday.