May 12 Grieg Seafood Asa

* Grieg Seafood ASA: Q1 2017 - planned low harvest volume in Q1 in order to build biomass

* Expected harvest volume of 70 000 tons in 2017 is maintained

* Harvest volume in Q1 2017 was 8 552 tons, against 13 635 tons in corresponding period last year

* Planning to increase amount of smolt set out in 2017 compared with 2016

* Group operating income in Q1 2017 totalled MNOK 1 422, reflecting a 12% change compared with same period in 2016

* Harvest volume in Q2 2017 is expected to be 18 000 tons