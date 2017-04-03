Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 3 Grieg Seafood Asa
* Reg-Grieg seafood asa: board's approval of final accounts 2016 and proposal for dividend, NOK 3
* Board proposed a dividend of NOK 3 per share
* Date of payment of dividend if given approval is 22 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)