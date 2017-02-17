Feb 17 Grieg Seafood Asa

* Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO in Grieg Seafood, has on Friday sold 8,868 shares at NOK 70.59 each

* Total shareholding after this transaction is 21,793 shares. He also holds 111,274 unredeemed options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)