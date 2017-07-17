FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Griffin Industrial announces mortgage loan refinancing
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#TopNews
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Flipkart lifts bid for Snapdeal to up to $950 million - sources
Deals
Flipkart lifts bid for Snapdeal to up to $950 million - sources
Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit rises 9 percent
Company Results
Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit rises 9 percent
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
Reuters Analysis
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 17, 2017 / 4:36 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Griffin Industrial announces mortgage loan refinancing

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Griffin Industrial Realty Inc

* Griffin announces mortgage loan refinancing

* Griffin industrial realty inc - new loan has a variable interest rate based on one-month libor rate plus 2.05%

* Griffin industrial -immediately prior to refinancing, existing loan had a balance of approximately $10.1 million with a maturity date of february 1, 2019

* Griffin industrial realty inc - ‍refinanced mortgage loan is for $10.6 million​

* Griffin industrial - entered into interest rate swap agreement with berkshire effectively fixes interest rate on new loan at 4.39% over term of new loan

* Griffin industrial realty - excess proceeds from loan refinancing were used to pay for termination of interest rate swap agreement on existing loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.