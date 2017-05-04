BRIEF-Nestlé USA acquires minority interest in Freshly
* Nestlé USA - as part of agreement, Nestlé USA's food division president Jeff Hamilton joins Freshly's board of directors
May 4 Griffon Corp
* Griffon Corporation announces second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.12
* Q2 revenue fell 1 percent to $495.8 million
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.15
* Griffon Corp - Telephonics contract backlog was $387 million at March 31, 2017, compared to $420 million at September 30, 2016
* Bison Capital Acquisition Corp announces pricing of $52.5 million initial public offering