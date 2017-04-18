BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
April 18 Grifols SA:
* Says closes 1.00 billion euro ($1.07 billion)issue of senior unsecured bonds due May 1st 2025, with annual coupon of 3,20 percent
* Says proceeds will be used to refinance bond issued in March 2014 for $1.00 billion
Says completes debt restructuring process which began in January this year

