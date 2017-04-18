April 18 Grifols SA:

* Says closes 1.00 billion euro ($1.07 billion)issue of senior unsecured bonds due May 1st 2025, with annual coupon of 3,20 percent

* Says proceeds will be used to refinance bond issued in March 2014 for $1.00 billion

* Says completes debt restructuring process which began in January this year Source text for Eikon:

