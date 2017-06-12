BRIEF-NextGen Gaming launches 21 slots games with PokerStars NJ
* Has launched 21 slots games with PokerStars NJ, an Amaya Inc brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 12 Grifols SA:
* SAYS ENTERS INTO AN EXCLUSIVE LONG TERM DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BECKMAN COULTER
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Has launched 21 slots games with PokerStars NJ, an Amaya Inc brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says new seasonal service will operate twice weekly from June 22 to October 16, 2017