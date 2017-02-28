WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 28 Grifols SA:
* FY net profit 545.5 million euros ($577.3 million) versus 553.2 million euros in Reuters poll
* FY revenue 4.05 billion euros versus 4.05 billion euros in Reuters poll
* FY EBITDA 1.14 billion euros versus 1.16 billion euros year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9450 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.