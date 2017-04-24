BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 Grifols SA
* Grifols - announces that it has restated its 2005 agreement with Orasure Technologies
* Grifols - under terms of agreement, Grifols supplies antigens for Orasure's Oraquick HCV rapid antibody test
* Grifols - company is currently building an $80 million, biological manufacturing facility in San Francisco bay area
* Grifols - new Grifols manufacturing facility is expected to be completed in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results