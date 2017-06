June 7 GRIFOLS:

* SAYS SIGNS AGREEMENT TO EXCLUSIVELY MANUFACTURE AND SUPPLY PLASMA DERIVED PRODUCTS FOR THE BIOSURGERY FIELD TO ETHICON INC‍​

* SAYS AGREEMENT IS FOR AN INITIAL TERM OF 10 YEARS WITH SUBSEQUENT 5-YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS

* SAYS AGREEMENT CALLS FOR THE PAYMENT OF CERTAIN MILESTONES UPON REGULATORY APPROVAL AND ANNUAL SALES BASED UPON FORECASTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)