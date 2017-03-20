March 20 Grifols SA:

* Its unit, Grifols Worldwide Operations Limited, intends to redeem the notes due 2022

* The redemption price per $1,000 principal amount will be 103.938 percent plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the redemption date, and any additional amounts (as adjusted for any change in the redemption date)

* Says the redemption is subject to closing of senior notes offering of up to 1.00 billion euros ($1.07 billion) Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9316 euros)