BRIEF-GNI Group says exercise of options
* Says 2,102 units of its 40th series options were exercised to 2,102,000 shares of its common stock from June 15 to June 20
May 9 Grindeks AS:
* INFORMS THAT INNA MACIENE, CHAIRMAN OF AUDIT COMMITTEE, HAS SUBMITTED A NOTICE ON LEAVING POSITION OF CHAIRMAN OF AUDIT COMMITTEE
* SAYS REACHES AGREEMENT WITH REPSOL ENERGY VENTURES TO POSTPONE REPAYMENT OF ITS 4.5 MILLION EURO DEBT FOR UP TO 10 YEARS