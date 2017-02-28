WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 28 Grindeks AS:
* FY 2016 net sales at 105.4 million euros ($111.90 million)versus 82.7 million euros year ago
* FY 2016 net profit 9.4 million euros versus profit of 1.0 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2m8LWYh
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9419 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.