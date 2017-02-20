Feb 20 Grivalia Properties Reic:

* Increases share capital by 58 million euros ($61.61 million)

* Says 28 million euros were contributed by Grivalia and 30 million euros by Eurolife

* Says will use the funds to finance its investment program in assets in the tourism sector

