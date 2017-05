March 14 Grivalia Properties Reic:

* Issues two common bond loans of 50 million euros ($53.21 million) and 10 million euros

* Says the 50 million euro loan will be used for the refinancing of past and future investments

* Says the 10 million euro loan will partially refinance the acquisition cost of “Arcania Business Centre”

