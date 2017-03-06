BRIEF-Felda Global Ventures Holdings updates on April month production
* April fresh fruit bunches production 341,243 MT; April rubber production 110,917 KG
March 6 Grobina AS:
* Announces that the Liepaja Court has approved amendments for legal protection process plan
Source text: bit.ly/2mw4iTd
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* April fresh fruit bunches production 341,243 MT; April rubber production 110,917 KG
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS ARE TO VOTE ON JUNE 21 ON DIVIDEND FOR FY 2016 OF 0.07 ZLOTY PER SHARE