Sharp to apply for relisting on TSE's first section
TOKYO, June 20 Sharp Corp will apply for relisting on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the company said on Tuesday, underlining its recovery under Taiwanese owner Foxconn.
May 5 Groclin SA:
* The company and its significant shareholders sign with Volkswagen AG an agreement concerning the right of pre-emption of the company's shares by Volkswagen
* Volkswagen gets rights to buy the company's shares from significant shareholders in case they decide to sell the company's shares
* Volkswagen gets also pre-emptive rights to buy the company's assets related to the business of plating, in case the company decides to sell this part of its business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO, June 20 Sharp Corp will apply for relisting on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the company said on Tuesday, underlining its recovery under Taiwanese owner Foxconn.
June 19 After Amazon.com Inc completes its takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, it might launch another brand with different standards, the grocery chain's chief executive said in remarks reported in a securities filing on Monday.