BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 11 Italian banks:
* Gross bad loans rose to 203.05 billion euros in February versus a revised data of 202.03 billion euros in January, according to Bank of Italy data
* Lending to non financial companies edged 0.1 percent higher in February after increasing 0.9 percent in January (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.