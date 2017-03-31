March 31 Ground International Development Ltd:

* Ground international Group, a unit, entered into non-legally binding memorandum of understanding with changchun ouya shenlongwan tourism ltd

* GIGL proposed to inject cash of rmb200 million into target company

* Upon completion of proposed capital injection, co is expected to be interested in 25% equity interest in target co

