UPDATE 1-Japan govt-led group tells Toshiba to fix chip spat with Western Digital -sources
* Western Digital seeking court injunction, says contract breached
May 16 Ground International Development Ltd :
* On 10 May 2017, unit succeeded in a public tender for acquisition of land use right of a land parcel in Yanji City
* Deal for total consideration of approximately RMB65.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Western Digital seeking court injunction, says contract breached
June 20 Shenzhen Sunline Tech Co Ltd * Says its shares to resume trade on June 21 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2sRBTtN Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)