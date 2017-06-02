June 2 Group Lease Pcl

* Reference to news regarding involvement of group lease public co lease co ltd in fraud in trading in shares of wedge holdings in japan

* Confirms gl has no involvement in alleged fraud in trading in shares of wedge holdings in japan

* Group lease public company lease company , would like to inform that content of fraud as mentioned in such news does not in any way relate to gl

* GL has not received any notice or any contact from any authorities in japan with respect to alleged fraud