June 19 GROUPAMA SA :

* REG-GROUPAMA SELLS ITS STAKE IN ICADE TO CREDIT AGRICOLE ASSURANCES FOR A CONSIDERATION OF €715 M

* GROUPAMA ANNOUNCES TODAY DISPOSAL OF 9,596,200 SHARES IN ICADE TO CRÉDIT AGRICOLE ASSURANCES, REPRESENTING 12.95% OF ICADE'S SHARE CAPITAL

* ‍TRANSACTION HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF GROUPAMA AND CRÉDIT AGRICOLE ASSURANCES​