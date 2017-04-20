BRIEF-Fortuna shareholder to raise offer price in voluntary buyout -CTK
* Fortuna's majority shareholder Penta to raise offer price in voluntary buyout to CZK 118.04 on Monday -CTK news agency
April 20 LDLC Com SA:
* FY revenue EUR 479.9 million ($515.89 million) versus EUR 320.7 million year ago
* Confirms target of revenue EUR 1 bln and EBITDA in range of from 5.5 to 6% by 2021 Source text: bit.ly/2oZBK5i Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9302 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LAGOS, May 26 The Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON), the country's 'bad bank' set up following the banking crisis, is close to selling Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN) Ltd, a local car assembly joint venture, to Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, and two Nigerian states.