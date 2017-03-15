March 15 Groupe Open SA:

* FY recurring operating income 21.5 million euros ($22.9 million) versus 17.3 million euros year ago

* FY operating income 20.3 million euros versus 16.6 million euros year ago

* FY net profit group share 11.7 million euros versus 8.8 million euros year ago

* Organic growth should be complemented by a number of acquisitions in 2017

* Says in 2017 is expected to see once again turnover growth, significantly above market and results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9376 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)