June 29 (Reuters) - GROUPE PARTOUCHE SA:

* h1 Revenue Eur 205.4 Million Versus Eur 210.3 Million Year Ago

* h1 Ebitda Eur 41.8 Million Versus Eur 46.9 Million Year Ago

* h1 Net Profit Group Share Eur 16.9 Million Versus Eur 15.3 Million Year Ago

* Fy Should End With a Slight Decrease in Operating Profitability

* EGM WILL SHORTLY BE CONVENED TO DELIBERATE ON EXCEPTIONAL DISTRIBUTION PLAN, WITH PROPOSED DRAWDOWN OF € 0.31 PER SHARE