BRIEF-Groupon reports Q2 loss per share $0.02

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Groupon Inc

* Groupon announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.01 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.02

* Q2 revenue $662.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $670 million

* Groupon Inc says for full year 2017, groupon expects gross profit to be in range of $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion, which is unchanged

* Groupon Inc says groupon is raising bottom end of its expected adjusted EBITDA guidance range to $215 million to $240 million in 2017

* Groupon Inc says international active customers declined 300 thousand during Q2 2017 to 16.4 million as of June 30, 2017

* Groupon Inc says North America active customers reached 31.9 million as of June 30, 2017, adding 300 thousand net new active customers during q2 2017

* Groupon Inc says gross billings were $1.36 billion in q2 2017, down 2% (1% fx-neutral) from $1.39 billion in q2 2016

* Groupon Inc - ‍global units sold declined 4% year-over-year to 44.5 million in q2 2017​

* Groupon Inc says in Q2 North America revenue decreased 13% driven by 30% decline in goods direct revenue transactions, which are presented on a gross basis

* Groupon Inc - ‍expect to increase investments in overall marketing in third and fourth quarters of 2017​