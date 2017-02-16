Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
Feb 17 Growthpoint Properties Australia Ltd :
* Has determined that as part of its HY17 accounting review process, treatment of tenant incentives will be modified
* Expects to announce an NTA per stapled security of $2.72, an increase of 4.2% from 30 june 2016, and total NTA of $1.74 billion for HY17
* Reaffirms distribution guidance of 21.5 cents/ security and distributable income/security of at least 23.3 cents for FY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.