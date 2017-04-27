BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 GrubHub Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.20; Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.29; Q1 revenue $156.1 million versus $112.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $153.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 active diners were 8.75 million, up 26 percent; Q1 gross food sales were $898 million, up 26 percent
* Sees Q2 revenue $153 million - $161 million; sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA $38 million - $44 million
* Sees FY revenue $632 million- $662 million; sees FY adjusted EBITDA $170 million - $190 million
* FY2017 revenue view $644.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $158.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.