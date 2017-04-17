BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 17 Gruh Finance Ltd
* March quarter net profit after tax 1.10 billion rupees
* March quarter total income from operations 4.16 billion rupees
* Says recommended dividend of INR 2.80 per share
* Net profit after tax in March quarter last year was 878.2 million rupees; total income from operations was 3.67 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17