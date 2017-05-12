BRIEF-3TL Technologies to provide platform for confectionery and pet food company
* 3TL Technologies Corp - 3TL Technologies Corp announces 8th license agreement to provide Platform³ for confectionery and pet food company
May 12 GRUPA EXORIGO UPOS SA:
* Q1 REVENUE 24.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 21.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 136,000 ZLOTYS ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* 3TL Technologies Corp - 3TL Technologies Corp announces 8th license agreement to provide Platform³ for confectionery and pet food company
* Finjan secures $15.3 million series A-1 preferred stock financing