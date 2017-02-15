BRIEF-Universal Entertainment says Tokyo District Court rejects shareholder's appeal
* Says Tokyo District Court rejected a shareholder's appeal on May 25
Feb 15 Grupa Zywiec SA:
* FY 2016 volume of sales of beer was 11.7 million hectoliters versus 11.6 million hectoliters last year
* Expects beers sale in 2017 at a similar level as in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Tokyo District Court rejected a shareholder's appeal on May 25
DUBAI, May 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.