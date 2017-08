July 31 (Reuters) - GRUPA ZYWIEC SA

* H1 NET PROFIT 134.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 130.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING PROFIT 173.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 170.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE 1.13 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.26 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* H1 VOLUME OF SALES OF BEER WAS 5.6 MILLION HECTOLITERS VERSUS 5.8 MILLION HECTOLITERS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)