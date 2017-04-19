New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 19 Grupa Zywiec SA:
* Q1 net profit 27.9 million zlotys ($7.07 million) versus 59.8 million zlotys year ago
* Q1 revenue 429.4 million zlotys versus 493.8 million zlotys year ago
* Q1 operating profit 39.4 million zlotys versus 43.4 million zlotys year ago
* The sale of Distribev Sp. z o.o in Feb. 2016 reduced revenue in 2016
* Says the revenue was also lower year on year due to the market decline and other comparables such as Easter which last year was in March Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9446 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.