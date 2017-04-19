April 19 Grupa Zywiec SA:

* Q1 net profit 27.9 million zlotys ($7.07 million) versus 59.8 million zlotys year ago

* Q1 revenue 429.4 million zlotys versus 493.8 million zlotys year ago

* Q1 operating profit 39.4 million zlotys versus 43.4 million zlotys year ago

* The sale of Distribev Sp. z o.o in Feb. 2016 reduced revenue in 2016

* Says the revenue was also lower year on year due to the market decline and other comparables such as Easter which last year was in March Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9446 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)