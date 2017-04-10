BRIEF-Sandvine Corp to be acquired by Vector Capital
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million
April 10 Grupo Ezentis SA:
* Says its unit Ezentis Argentina wins 117.7 million euro ($124.6 million) deal from Telefonica Argentina for installation and maintenance of telecommunications network Source text for Eikon:
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing