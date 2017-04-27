BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Grupo Media Capital SGPS SA
* Q1 net profit 1.9 million euros($2.06 million) versus 1.9 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 5.0 million euros versus 5.7 million euros year ago
* Q1 operating revenue 35.1 million euros versus 39.0 million euros year ago
* Q1 ad revenue 23.2 million euros versus 25.8 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2qc0h89
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CAIRO, May 27 Egyptian air raids over Libya have destroyed several camps that trained the militants who killed dozens of Christians in southern Egypt on Friday, the Egyptian military said on Saturday.