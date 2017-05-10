May 10 Gruppo Coin says:
* placed around 11 percent of OVS at 6.11 euros per share
through an accelerated bookbuilding to international
institutional investors to raise around 152.8 million euros
* its ownership interest in OVS decreases to around 31.12
percent
* executed transfer of 0.935 percent to OVS CEO and certain
other top managers; gross proceeds from the transfer are around
13 million euros
* aggregate gross proceeds from accelerated bookbuilding and
transfer to managers amount to around 166 million euros
