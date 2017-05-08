Dutch autorities confirm kidnapping of two in Colombia
AMSTERDAM, June 20 The Netherlands foreign ministry confirmed on Tuesday that two employees of the television program "Spoorloos", or "Missing", have been kidnapped in Colombia.
May 8 GRUPPO EDITORIALE L'ESPRESSO SPA:
* CHANGE IN COMPANY NAME FROM GRUPPO EDITORIALE L'ESPRESSO TO GEDI GRUPPO EDITORIALE HAS BEEN REGISTERED WITH THE COMPANIES REGISTER OF ROME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy: