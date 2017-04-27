April 27 Gruppo Editoriale L'Espresso SpA:

* Q1 net profit EUR 5.0 million ($5.45 million) versus EUR 6.1 million year ago

* Q1 turnover EUR 136.4 million versus EUR 140.8 million year ago

* For financial year 2017 there are no signs of an improvement in the trends that have been affecting the sector for some years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)