BRIEF-GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 mln in software platform Vineti
* GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 GRUPPO MUTUIONLINE SPA:
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 6.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 38.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 32.8 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ANC's Mantashe criticises Public Protector's call (Adds ANC, former cbank governor, analysts comments)